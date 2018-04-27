UPDATE: Suspect in child abduction and manhunt killed himself, Rifle police say

The suspect in a Grand Junction child abduction case who was the subject of an all-night manhunt near Rifle Thursday and into Friday morning has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Rifle Police Department spokeswoman Robin Steffan has confirmed.

An active police investigation continues involving 47-year-old Jody Kyle Haskin, who was wanted in the abduction of his 12-year-old stepdaughter in Grand Junction Wednesday.

The Rifle Police Department posted to Facebook just after 9:30 a.m. on Friday stating that the "suspect has been located." Soon after, Steffen confirmed the suspect had died this morning.

"There is no danger to the public," the Rifle PD post reads. "This is a very active investigation at this time, details will be released as they become available."

"At 6:47 a.m. officers were searching for a wanted subject believed to be in the area," Steffen said. "During this time they encountered an armed adult male. Officers ordered the male to drop his weapon. The male refused, and ultimately shot himself."