UPDATE: Police apprehend suspect in Silt following shooting incident near downtown Glenwood Sunday night

A male suspect in a shooting that occurred in downtown Glenwood Springs Sunday night was taken into custody without incident in Silt about an hour afterwards.

Glenwood Police Joseph Deras said at 9:50 p.m. that there is no longer a public safety threat.

The name of the suspect was not being released immediately, as he had not yet been charged with a specific crime upon his arrest.

Deras said the incident appeared to have been related to a domestic dispute of some sort. The adult male victim in the case was taken to an area hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, and was later transported to a trauma center.

“The victim is alive, but does have significant injuries,” Deras said.

The name and age of the victim was also not immediately available.

The incident was reported at about 8:19 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Pitkin Avenue, within a block of the Glenwood Springs Police Department.

The shooting reportedly took place outside the residence, but other occupants were inside at the time. They were unharmed, Deras said. He said a handgun was used in the shooting.

“Officers were on scene within two minutes, and the suspect was in custody at 9:21 p.m.,” Deras said.

Shortly after the call, officers were in pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle, which at the time was believed to be headed west on Interstate 70.

The suspect was located at a residence in the 300 block of Cottonwood Drive in Silt, and phone contact was made before he surrendered, Deras said.

Police remained on the scene in both Glenwood Springs and at the suspect’s residence in Silt Sunday night to process evidence.

Additional information about the suspect and formal charges was expected Monday.

