UPDATE: Flash flood causes debris slide in Glenwood Canyon Saturday, July 3

UPDATE, Saturday 3:40 p.m. – A debris flow has occurred, covering both EB and WB interstate lanes. Maintenance crews are working to clear out vehicles within the closure points. Travelers should be aware that I-70 will likely be closed for a longer period of time to allow maintenance crews to clear debris from the interstate once the Flash Flood Warning has been lifted at 5 PM.

UPDATE, Saturday 3:20 p.m. — Interstate 70 is now closed in both directions to through traffic between milemarkers 87 (Rifle) and 133 (Dotsero) due to a flash flood warning in Glenwood Canyon.

“Only local traffic on I-70 will be allowed east of Exit 109 (Canyon Creek),” according to a Colorado Department of Transportation highway closure alert.

Earlier in the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a flash flood watch for Glenwood Canyon, according to a Garfield County Emergency Management notification.

Heavy rain was anticipated above the Grizzly Creek burn area shortly after a new alert was issued at 3:15 p.m.

I-70 is closed between mile-markers 116 to 133 both directions, Glenwood Springs to Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning. — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) July 3, 2021

The ongoing flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m.

“Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops,” the notification states.

The flood watch also covers areas in west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys.

This is the third flood watch issued by the National Weather Service for Glenwood Canyon in the past week.

National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows, the notification states.

For updates and forecasts, check cotrip.org .

This is a developing story that will be updated.