UOVO acquisition of Art Forward expands reach

UOVO Fine Art Storage

UOVO, a provider of fine art and collections storage and services, has expanded into Aspen with the acquisition of Art Forward, the company announced.

Art Forward has been serving the Aspen area with specialty packaging, transportation and a dedicated art storage facility since it was founded by Scott Kendrick in January 2012. Company officials said the move furthers a commitment to expand UOVO’s reach in key locations. In less than two years, UOVO has grown from a New York-based company to a nationwide organization with 12 locations and coast-to-coast coverage.

The addition of Art Forward will allow UOVO to service Aspen, a vital hub for collectors, pairing UOVO’s national network and expertise with Art Forward’s team and understanding of the region’s needs, UOVO officials said.

This acquisition comes on the heels of UOVO’s dual acquisition of Ship Art-Terry Dowd in Denver and Ship Art International in San Francisco earlier this year. The combination of UOVO Denver and Art Forward will feature 35,000 square feet of climate-controlled storage, an in-house crate shop and a full suite of complementary services, officials said. Both teams of art handlers and logistics specialists will continue to serve UOVO’s Colorado-based clients.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome the Art Forward team to UOVO and thank Scott for entrusting us with his business,” UOVO Co-Chairman Steven Novenstein said. “They have built a strong reputation throughout the Rocky Mountain region as the leading art storage and services company and possess immense technical expertise. With the only true storage location in Aspen, we are now able to better serve our clients with storage and services dedicated to the long-term preservation of art.”





UOVO continues to evolve to serve the needs of clients across the country with the addition of new services and locations, company officials said. UOVO’s also recently acquired Garde Robe, a wardrobe storage and cyber closet provider, which adds to UOVO’s fashion storage offerings. Aspen will join UOVO’s facilities in New York, Delaware, Miami, West Palm Beach, San Francisco, Denver and, soon, Dallas.



