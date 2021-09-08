Universal masking prevents quarantines after two positive COVID-19 cases at Aspen School District

Clouds hang over Aspen High School on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Two Aspen School District students — one in the middle school, one in the high school — tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the school year began, Superintendent David Baugh announced in a Sept. 3 video update.

But thanks to a county-wide universal indoor mask mandate at schools and child care institutions, the massive quarantines that would have resulted last year are at least for now a thing of the past.

“Those families affected, those students affected will be hearing from Pitkin County Health but for the most part, there are no quarantines as a result of our mask-wearing, so that’s really good news,” Baugh said. “Last year, two positive cases (in the) middle school, high school could have had 160 kids in quarantine.”

Both students are “recovering and doing well,” Baugh said in the video update.

In both cases, the students became symptomatic at home, tested positive for COVID-19 through independent testing and did not return to school, Baugh wrote Wednesday in an email. As of midday Wednesday, there were no additional COVID-19 cases within the school district that he was aware of.

Pitkin County epidemiologist Josh Vance wrote Wednesday in an email that in the past seven days, three residents and four visitors under the age of 17 have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Pitkin County COVID-19 Data Dashboard, the seven-day positivity rate for children was 3% as of Wednesday evening.

