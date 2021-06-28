United Nations event set for Aspen in 2022





Looking ahead to next year, the sixth United Nations Mountain Partnership global meeting will come to Aspen in September 2022, officials with an Aspen-based nonprofit announced Monday.

The Aspen International Mountain Foundation (AIMF) along with the state of Colorado and the city of Aspen will host hundreds.

The Mountain Partnership is a United Nations voluntary alliance of 60 mountain countries and more than 400 intergovernmental organizations and NGO’s dedicated to improving the lives of mountain peoples and protecting mountain environments around the world, according to Monday’s announcement. The Mountain Partnership, founded in 2002, addresses the challenges facing mountain regions by tapping the wealth and diversity of resources from and between its members to stimulate concrete initiatives at all levels that will ensure improved quality of life and environments in the world’s mountain regions, officials said.

AIMF was one of four finalist, which included the Canadian Mountain Network, Eurac Research in Italy and the Romanian National Agency for Mountain Areas. The Aspen event is set for Sept. 25-28, 2022.

Founded in 2001, AIMF is a nonprofit based in Aspen, and its mission is to promote sustainable development in mountain environments and communities. For more information about the event, go to http://www.aimf.org or contact Karinjo DeVore at kdevore@aimf.org .