Unattended death occurred in employee housing below Inn at Aspen, assistant general manager says

A 31-year-old male who died Feb. 16 was a family member of an Inn at Aspen employee but not himself a staff member at the hotel, according to Inn at Aspen Assistant General Manager Geoffrey Lubin.

The unattended death occurred in private employee housing below the Inn at Aspen and away from guest rooms, Lubin clarified in an email. It is currently under investigation by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.

Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Audra Keith confirmed Thursday the identity of the deceased as Derrick Alexander Petersen.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, pending the results of an autopsy and toxicology report, Pitkin County Coroner Steve Ayers stated in a phone interview Sunday. Those results typically take a few weeks.

