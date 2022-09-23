UN Mountain Partnership meeting to feature public events

The Aspen Times



International experts on issues facing mountain communities worldwide — climate change, sustainable economic development, environmental resilience, incorporating indigenous cultures and knowledge — will sit on panels open to the public every day during the sixth Global Meeting of the Mountain Partnership in Aspen, Sept. 27-29.

A single morning event on Sept. 29 is being hosted by The Aspen Institute as part of its Hurst Lecture Series.

“We’ve organized this year’s Global Meeting to include public events on a number of topics that address the current challenges and common strengths that mountain communities around the world share,” says Karinjo DeVore, executive director of the Aspen International Mountain Foundation, which is hosting the event.

A full listing of the events, with a description of the topics and list of panelists is available at https://www.mountainsmatteraspen.com/side-events .

Tuesday Sept. 27:

Mountain Outdoor and Sports for Nature — Challenges and Opportunities

Tackling the Climate Crisis at Altitude by Fostering a Community of Practice

Strengthening the Andean Mountain Initiative Governance for Resilient Societies in the Region

How Higher Education Fosters Climate Action and Sustainability for Mountains and is Training the Next Generation

Wednesday Sept. 28:

Sustainable Land Management and Biodiversity Conservation for Community Based Adaptation: generating Sustainable Socio-Economic Opportunities for Mountain Communities

Braiding Indigenous Knowledge and Western Science: Experiences and Solutions for Sustainable Mountain Development

Knowledge Generation and Management and Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Mountain Development in South America

Keeping our Mountains Waste-Free

Community: Talk Globally, Act Locally

Thursday Sept. 29:

Building Alliances for Resilient Mountains: Changing the Way We Think About Climate Change

The side events will all be held on the Meadows campus of the Aspen Institute, primarily in the Doerr-Hosier building. Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased on the event website, https://www.mountainsmatteraspen.com/side-events , or at the door. Full, one-day and student passes to the full Global Meeting are available at https://www.mountainsmatteraspen.com/global-meeting-passes.

“I encourage the community to attend the side events and take advantage of this unique international gathering of expertise and learn more about mountain communities in other parts of the world,” DeVore says.

The Mountain Partnership is the United Nations’ only voluntary alliance of partners dedicated to mountain peoples and environments, with over 450 members from 96 countries, including national and local governments, intergovernmental organizations, NGOs, private-sector businesses and nonprofits. The Global Meeting of the Mountain Partnership is held every four years to set the organization’s agenda and high-level advocacy goals.

This year’s meeting in Aspen is the first ever in North America and has been organized by the Aspen International Mountain Foundation, a local nonprofit that has been closely involved with the Mountain Partnership since its founding in 2002. The foundation is a co-host, along with the state of Colorado, the city of Aspen, the Aspen Institute and the Mountain Partnership.