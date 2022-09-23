UN Mountain Partnership meeting to feature public events
International experts on issues facing mountain communities worldwide — climate change, sustainable economic development, environmental resilience, incorporating indigenous cultures and knowledge — will sit on panels open to the public every day during the sixth Global Meeting of the Mountain Partnership in Aspen, Sept. 27-29.
A single morning event on Sept. 29 is being hosted by The Aspen Institute as part of its Hurst Lecture Series.
“We’ve organized this year’s Global Meeting to include public events on a number of topics that address the current challenges and common strengths that mountain communities around the world share,” says Karinjo DeVore, executive director of the Aspen International Mountain Foundation, which is hosting the event.
A full listing of the events, with a description of the topics and list of panelists is available at https://www.mountainsmatteraspen.com/side-events.
The titles of the events, by day:
Tuesday Sept. 27:
- Mountain Outdoor and Sports for Nature — Challenges and Opportunities
- Tackling the Climate Crisis at Altitude by Fostering a Community of Practice
- Strengthening the Andean Mountain Initiative Governance for Resilient Societies in the Region
- How Higher Education Fosters Climate Action and Sustainability for Mountains and is Training the Next Generation
Wednesday Sept. 28:
- Sustainable Land Management and Biodiversity Conservation for Community Based Adaptation: generating Sustainable Socio-Economic Opportunities for Mountain Communities
- Braiding Indigenous Knowledge and Western Science: Experiences and Solutions for Sustainable Mountain Development
- Knowledge Generation and Management and Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Mountain Development in South America
- Keeping our Mountains Waste-Free
- Community: Talk Globally, Act Locally
Thursday Sept. 29:
- Building Alliances for Resilient Mountains: Changing the Way We Think About Climate Change
The side events will all be held on the Meadows campus of the Aspen Institute, primarily in the Doerr-Hosier building. Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased on the event website, https://www.mountainsmatteraspen.com/side-events, or at the door. Full, one-day and student passes to the full Global Meeting are available at https://www.mountainsmatteraspen.com/global-meeting-passes.
“I encourage the community to attend the side events and take advantage of this unique international gathering of expertise and learn more about mountain communities in other parts of the world,” DeVore says.
The Mountain Partnership is the United Nations’ only voluntary alliance of partners dedicated to mountain peoples and environments, with over 450 members from 96 countries, including national and local governments, intergovernmental organizations, NGOs, private-sector businesses and nonprofits. The Global Meeting of the Mountain Partnership is held every four years to set the organization’s agenda and high-level advocacy goals.
This year’s meeting in Aspen is the first ever in North America and has been organized by the Aspen International Mountain Foundation, a local nonprofit that has been closely involved with the Mountain Partnership since its founding in 2002. The foundation is a co-host, along with the state of Colorado, the city of Aspen, the Aspen Institute and the Mountain Partnership.
Aspen offense comes alive late in 34-21 non-league loss at Steamboat Springs
The Aspen High School football team closed out non-league play on Friday night with a 34-21 loss at Steamboat Springs. All of the Skiers’ points came late with the game well out of reach.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.