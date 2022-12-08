Uchi pop-up takes over Hotel Jerome Dec. 14-17

Biendo, Uchi.

Courtesy

If you missed the first Uchi x Hotel Jerome takeover in July, you have another chance with rare American sushi master and James Beard Award-winning Chef Tyson Cole’s non-traditional take on Japanese food from Dec. 14-17 at Prospect restaurant and the speakeasy Bad Harriet.

Dining room, the Prospect restaurant, Hotel Jerome, Aspen.

Courtesy

Regional Chef Lucas Chandler, who is based at Uchi Denver, called Aspen and Hotel Jerome a natural fit for an Uchi pop-up.

“Our first experience in Aspen this past July was so inspiring that it was an easy decision to come back,” he said. “The team at Hotel Jerome embodies many of the same values that we strive for in our restaurants, which makes them an ideal partner to collaborate with. We can’t wait to continue the momentum, as well as build upon last summer’s pop-up for the upcoming winter addition.”

Nigiri, Uchi.

Courtesy

And, the collaboration goes both ways. Hotel Jerome’s executive chef, Ross Kilkenny — from Calistoga Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, which burned down in the Glass Fire of September 2020 — joined the Jerome last spring and has enjoyed working with Uchi. In September, he and his team joined Uchi Denver’s Garden Series Dinners, where they collaborated on a 10-course meal with Chef Cole and pop-up Che Cazzo.

For the upcoming pop-up, Kilkenny and his team will be there for support and to make sure everything runs smoothly for Chef Chandler and Chef Jack Yoss.





Kilkenny described Uchi’s style of food as special because of their use of “unique ingredients and bold flavors that you don’t usually get in Aspen, and they bring in an amazing sake master. … It’s a great opportunity for our team to experience and observe another style of service. It helps us learn and grow.”

The Prospect Restaurant, Hotel Jerome, Aspen.

Courtesy

For this upcoming pop-up, Chandler said guests can expect a mix of some of their classic dishes plus new dishes “that made sense to us from a seasonality standpoint. Think: Colorado wagyu short ribs with celery root, grilled cabbage, and chestnuts or lobster and caviar handrolls with parsnip furikake”, he said. Between Prospect and Bad Harriet, there will be around 10 new dishes.

Hama Chili, Uchi.

Courtesy

The Prospect and Bad Harriet menus will feature signature dishes from Chandler and Yoss. In the restaurant, one of the only American sake masters, Stuart Morris, will pair food with sake, and, for Bad Harriet, small bites from Uchi will be paired with a progressive tasting menu of bespoke Bad Harriet cocktails.

“When building out this menu, we kept asking ourselves what we would want to eat after skiing all day,” Chandler said. “Translated, Uchi literally means home. Our whole approach to our guests, staff, and food revolves around this concept. First and foremost, we want to immerse new and regular guests of Aspen in our unique take on hospitality but also aim to provide a truly memorable experience. Of course, the food should be as perfect as possible but just as important is how you make guests feel. ”

Uchi Denver.

Courtesy