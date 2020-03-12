U.S. tech nationals, NASTAR finals canceled; all high school sports on hold until April 6 due to coronavirus

Aspen High School boys lacrosse against Montrose on Saturday, April 6, 2019, on the AHS turf. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times).

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Ski and Snowboard has canceled all remaining domestic events this season. This includes the NASTAR National Championships, scheduled for March 24-28 in Snowmass, and the U.S. Alpine Tech Championships, scheduled for March 28-31 at both Snowmass and Aspen Highlands.

This was set to be the first time Aspen-Snowmass had hosted the tech nationals in 60 years. NASTAR nationals was slated to return for the first time since 2015 before the cancellation.

Aspen Skiing Co. also announced Thursday the March 20 KickAspen Big Air contest was canceled, as is the Hi-Fi concert series.

Other events that have been canceled include the cross-country World Cup ski races in Minnesota; the Moguls U.S. Freestyle National Championships in Squaw Valley, California; the SuperTour Finals in Vernon, British Columbia; and the NorAm Alpine Finals in Panorama, British Columbia.

The cancellation of the races in Minnesota were particularly of note, as it was set to be the first cross-country World Cup held in the United States in 19 years.

The final men’s Alpine World Cup races of the season, scheduled for this weekend in Slovenia, were also canceled, officially putting an end to the Alpine World Cup season for both men and women.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ON HOLD

The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Thursday that all spring sports and activities have been suspended until April 6 because of the coronavirus. This includes Aspen and Basalt high schools, which had many teams scheduled to begin play this weekend. The suspension includes all practices and spring break trips.

“I want to thank the Board of Directors, membership and CHSAA staff for their support and guidance,” CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green wrote on the organization’s website. “The collaborate decision-making has been in the best interest of our students and school communities, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

