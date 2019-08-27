U.S. Ski Team’s tech championships coming to Snowmass, Aspen Highlands in 2020, 2022

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin skis during the first run of a women's World Cup giant slalom ski race Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Aspen. (AP Photo/Nathan Bilow)

AP file photo

U.S. Alpine Tech Championships 2020 March 28: Parallel slalom at Snowmass March 29: Men's and women's slalom at Aspen Highlands March 30: Women’s giant slalom at Aspen Highlands March 31: Men's giant slalom at Aspen Highlands

The top American ski racers in the technical disciplines will be at Aspen Highlands and Snowmass in March 2020 and again in 2022 for the U.S. Alpine Tech Championships, it was announced Tuesday.

The championships will include men’s and women’s slalom, giant slalom and parallel slalom, the U.S. Ski Team and Aspen Skiing Co. said in a news release.

The Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club will help host the events, which were last in Aspen 60 years ago.

“Not only will our older athletes have the chance to compete with the best in the country on their home hill, but our younger athletes will have the chance to watch, interact with, and be inspired by the top competitors in their sport,” Mark Godomsky, executive director of AVSC, said in the news release. “We are incredibly grateful and proud of the Aspen Highlands race venue, and can’t wait to share it with athletes and clubs around the country during this awesome event.”

The schedule in March 2020 is: parallel slalom, March 28 at Snowmass racing area; and the other events will be at Aspen Highlands, including men’s and women’s slalom March 29, women’s giant slalom, March 30 and men’s giant slalom March 31.

The week before the Tech Championships, Snowmass will host the NASTAR National Championship from March 24 through 28. NASTAR is a youth feeder program for the U.S. Ski Team.

For the first time, both events will be at the same venue, allowing the top recreational racers to have the unique opportunity to compete side-by-side with the best American alpine ski racing athletes, according to the release.

The NASTAR race will return to Snowmass in March 2021 as well.

This is a developing story that will be updated.