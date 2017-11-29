U.S. House votes to name two Colorado peaks after mountaineers Christine Boskoff and Charlie Fowler

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Tuesday to name two peaks in Colorado after local mountaineers Christine Boskoff and Charlie Fowler, both of whom died in 2006 during a climb of Genyen Peak in southwestern China.

The measure passed unanimously, and if the bill gets similar support from the Senate and White House, than each climber would have a namesake taller than 13,000 feet along the border of San Miguel and Dolores counties.

U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, sponsored the bill. In a statement, he described Boskoff and Fowler, who had roots in Norwood, Colo., as "celebrated mountaineers" and much more.

"They were also known for their tireless advocacy for human rights, dedication to philanthropy, and stewardship of the environment," said Tipton in a statement. "Through the designation of these peaks, their legacy and life's work will live on for generations to come."

