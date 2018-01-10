U.S. Grand Prix slopestyle course preview

U.S. Grand Prix slopestyle course previewJanuary 10, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 10, 2018Take a run down the 2018 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix slopestyle course with U.S. Team snowboarder Brock Crouch.Notice the gold rails? They are painted gold to celebrate Snowmass Ski Area’s 50th anniversary season. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsAspen homeowner sentenced to 200 months in prison for predatory lending schemeAspen homeowner sentenced to 200 months in prison for predatory lending schemeWinter storm warning set for Aspen, western mountains starting late TuesdayGlenn K. Beaton: Aspen oozes hate while Pence celebrates Christmas