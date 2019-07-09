Tyler Hamm Scholarship set up to honor snowboarder who died at Snowmass terrain park

Tyler Hamm



The man who died in February at the Snowmass Ski Resort terrain park is being remembered with a scholarship in his name at the community college he attended.

Tyler Hamm, 20, was a cook at Lynn Britt Cabin restaurant on Snowmass near the terrain park, and he died doing a jump just down the hill from where he worked. Hamm was a culinary student at Central Piedmont Community College near Charlotte, North Carolina, before coming the Roaring Fork Valley.

Starting this fall, the Tyler H. Hamm Culinary Scholarship will be funded for five years and will go to a student in the community college’s cooking school. Hamm was born and raised in Charlotte and was a 2016 graduate of Ardrey Kell High School before attending Central Piedmont.

“Tyler lived life to the fullest and only knew one direction — forward,” his father, Tracy Hamm, said. “By supporting young culinary talent, this scholarship will celebrate our son’s chosen career path, his love for cooking and his passion for life.”

Hamm was in his second ski season working at the Snowmass restaurant. On the morning of Feb. 10 he attempted the first jump in the park and came down on his head and chest. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

“Tyler was an integral part of the food and beverage experience at Lynn Britt. He showed great professional maturity, exhibited a desire to deepen his skills in the kitchen and was a tremendous asset to the team,” Aspen Skiing Co. said in a statement. “He embodied all we try to be at Aspen-Snowmass, pushing his passion personally and professionally. This scholarship will carry on his legacy in a way that has a lasting and positive impact on others.”

For more information on the scholarship, go to cpccfoundation.com.