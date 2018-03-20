Two Yampah Mountain High School students seriously injured in Friday morning Hwy 82 crash

Two teenage girls were seriously injured in the rollover wreck that occurred on Colorado Highway 82 about two miles outside of Glenwood Springs Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol reported.

According to CSP Sgt. Rob Madden, the accident happened about 11:05 a.m. Friday when the 2003 Honda Element SUV went out of control while headed toward Glenwood Springs and struck the center embankment. The vehicle flipped and rolled two times, ejecting both the driver and the passenger.

Neither of the victims were wearing seatbelts, Madden said, and it is still unclear which of the two was driving, he said.

Kayla Sarmiento and Samantha Sarmiento, both 18, were initially taken to Valley View Hospital and later air-lifted to Denver Health due to the extent of their injuries. Both are reportedly students at Yampah Mountain High School in Glenwood Springs.

“The accident is still under investigation to determine who was driving,” Madden said. “We are still looking to contact the family for some information.”

Madden said he believed the victims were still in the hospital.

