Two women pass out on plane Sunday at Aspen airport; incidents believed to be unrelated to COVID-19

Two women onboard an outgoing United flight from the Aspen airport Sunday were treated after losing consciousness, airport officials said.

Both incidents were believed to be unrelated to COVID-19, as neither woman had flu-like or respiratory illness symptoms, said John Kinney, director of the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport.

At 2:27 p.m. Sunday, airport officials were notified by United Airlines staff that a passenger on a flight to Denver still parked at the Aspen airport had passed out, Kinney said.

Airport fire and EMS staff boarded the plane to treat the passenger, who said she hadn’t consumed any food or water over the past 12 hours and was just “low on fuel,” Kinney said.

As airport medical staff treated the patient, Kinney said another woman across the aisle passed out as well.

This woman reportedly told medical staff she also hadn’t consumed food or water over the past 12 hours and became “overwhelmed” thinking of coronavirus before she lost consciousness, Kinney said.

Both women were taken off of the flight and treated. Again, Kinney said neither had any flu-like symptoms, which airport medical staff relayed to the rest of the passengers on-board the United flight who were concerned about COVID-19.

The flight took off roughly 30 minutes behind schedule, Kinney said, and the two women caught later flights to Denver on Sunday. Aspen Ambulance and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to the incidents as well.

Kinney stressed that the Aspen airport has been following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols on mitigating the spread of the new coronavirus for the past few weeks.

Staff have implemented aggressive cleanings of TSA equipment and wipe downs of common surface areas, Kinney said, and extra hand sanitizing stations have been set up around the airport building.

Kinney also said the airport deals with passengers who may be dehydrated or running on an empty stomach regularly, noting that people report feeling dizzy and sometimes pass out at least a few times a month.