Two structure fires create intense night for local firefighters

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue personnel had their hands full with two structure fires in rural areas Wednesday night.

The first call at 8:15 p.m. was for a house on fire at Buck Point Ranch in a remote location of Eagle County off Cottonwood Pass.

Before that operation was finished, there was a second call for a fire in a pavilion adjacent to a house at 1900 Snowmass Creek Road.

“Basically, we had two concurrent incidents,” Richard Cornelius, division chief for the fire department, said Friday. “There’s no way we could have managed these fires without mutual aid resources.”

The fire departments of Aspen, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and Gypsum helped fight the fire at Buck Point. The fire departments of Aspen and Carbondale assisted with the firefighting on Snowmass Creek.

Neither incident resulted in injuries.

Buck Point is so remote that it took firefighters about 30 minutes to reach the scene.

“The first arriving unit reported the structure was fully involved,” said a news release from the fire department. “Firefighters began defensive operations and worked for several hours to extinguish the well-established structure fire.”

There was no reliable water source so tender trucks hauling water had to be called in. The initial report indicated an outdoor grill was used on a balcony and set fire to the house and cords of wood stacked against the house, according to the fire department.

The house fire spread to a travel trailer parked nearby as well as to another vehicle, Cornelius said. The house, trailer and vehicle were all a total loss but no dollar value was immediately available. The structure fire also ignited a wildland fire that had to be extinguished, he said.

Buck Point is not in any fire district, according to Cornelius.

While still in the thick of the Buck Point Fire, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Snowmass Creek Road fire and was on the scene within 13 minutes. The first crew found smoke billowing from a detached pavilion adjacent to the main house. Crews from Basalt, Aspen and Carbondale fought to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby home. The occupants of the home were evacuated.

The pavilion had been in use Wednesday night, Cornelius said. The cause of the fire is not suspicious but remains under investigation. Damage was estimated between $20,000 and $30,000.

