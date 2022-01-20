Two sibling teams win student Aspen police car design contest

Aspen Middle School seventh grader Samuel Henderson eyes his winners' check with Alyse Vollmer, a youth services officer for Aspen Police and school resource officer for Aspen School District. His mom Elaine, holds the check. Two sibling teams — Samuel and Karis Henderson and Tessa and Ryder Zack — both won $1,000 for their design submissions in a police car design contest for students.

Kiki Lavine/Aspen School District

Two sibling teams have both won a $1,000 prize in a student contest to design art for a new Aspen Police Department patrol car, according to a news release.

The contest was hosted by the police department and Aspen School District in November 2021, garnering 17 submissions from school district students to design the exterior of the next youth services officer patrol car. Students were prompted to address the question “Why is Aspen Police uniquely important to you, your school, and the community?” through their designs.

Winning submissions from Tessa and Ryder Zack (top) and Samuel and Karis Henderson (bottom) will be incorporated into the design of a new Aspen Police Department patrol car.

Courtesy image

Submissions from Samuel and Karis Henderson and from Tessa and Ryder Zack were “equally unique, incorporating favorable design elements,” so both teams were declared winners, the release states. The Hendersons’ design features an aspen tree on the hood of the car; the Zacks’ submission features dancing safety cones and snowflakes on the rear end of the car.

Each team will receive $1,000 to use toward learning opportunities like continuing education or after-school programs.

Any student in kindergarten through 12th grade in the Aspen School District could submit a hand-drawn design for the car. The Henderson siblings both attend Aspen Middle School (Samuel is in seventh grade and Karis is in fifth grade). The Zack siblings attend Aspen Middle School and Aspen Elementary school (Tessa is in fifth grade and Ryder is in second grade).





Alyse Vollmer, a youth services officer for Aspen Police Department and school resource officer for Aspen School District poses with the winners of a police car design contest for students, from left: Karis Henderson, Tessa Zack, Ryder Zack and Samuel Henderson.



The Artworks Unlimited, LLC, a Denver-based vehicle graphics studio, will incorporate the designs onto the vehicle based on the submissions from both teams.

Alyse Vollmer, who works as a youth services officer for the Aspen Police Department and a school resource officer for Aspen School District, will be the one behind the wheel once the car is ready to roll in the spring of this year.

