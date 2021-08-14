Two pedestrians hit by cars in Aspen in last two weeks

Two recent collisions between pedestrians and vehicles underscore the increasing dangers of Aspen’s growing traffic problem.

A 71-year-old woman walking her dog was struck by a car Thursday at the intersection of 8th and West Smuggler streets in Aspen’s West End about 1:30 p.m., said Lara Xaiz, a community resource officer with the Aspen Police Department.

The woman was about three-quarters of the way across Smuggler Street when a car driven by a 76-year-old man struck her “dead center,” Xaiz said. The woman was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released, she said.

The 76-year-old man, who was later cited for misdemeanor careless driving resulting in bodily injury, said he didn’t see the woman, Xaiz said.

The woman’s dog was uninjured.

Another vehicle/pedestrian accident occurred the week before in Aspen’s downtown core in the same area where a 5-year-old girl was struck and killed in March 2020.

That accident took place Aug. 2 at the intersection of Hyman Avenue and Galena Street, when a vehicle turned left on to Hyman and hit a pedestrian in the left leg, knocking the person to the street, Xaiz said.

The pedestrian was not injured in the incident.