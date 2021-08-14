Two pedestrians hit by cars in Aspen in last two weeks
Two recent collisions between pedestrians and vehicles underscore the increasing dangers of Aspen’s growing traffic problem.
A 71-year-old woman walking her dog was struck by a car Thursday at the intersection of 8th and West Smuggler streets in Aspen’s West End about 1:30 p.m., said Lara Xaiz, a community resource officer with the Aspen Police Department.
The woman was about three-quarters of the way across Smuggler Street when a car driven by a 76-year-old man struck her “dead center,” Xaiz said. The woman was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released, she said.
The 76-year-old man, who was later cited for misdemeanor careless driving resulting in bodily injury, said he didn’t see the woman, Xaiz said.
The woman’s dog was uninjured.
Another vehicle/pedestrian accident occurred the week before in Aspen’s downtown core in the same area where a 5-year-old girl was struck and killed in March 2020.
That accident took place Aug. 2 at the intersection of Hyman Avenue and Galena Street, when a vehicle turned left on to Hyman and hit a pedestrian in the left leg, knocking the person to the street, Xaiz said.
The pedestrian was not injured in the incident.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass wranglers look to the future of Western heritage
At the Snowmass Rodeo, wranglers follow in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents and pass that knowledge to their children, too.