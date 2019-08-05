Two officers involved in shooting near Rifle

Members of the Critical Incident Team investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting on the Colorado River bridge between I-70 and Whiteriver Avenue in Rifle Monday evening.

Kyle Mills / Post Independent

Two Rifle police officers were involved in a shooting incident on the Colorado River bridge near the main Rifle Interstate 70 exit Monday evening that sent one man to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

According to a statement from the Rifle Police Department late Monday evening, two police officers made contact with an individual during a vehicle stop on the bridge, between the I-70 exit and Whiteriver Avenue, a short time before 8 p.m. Monday.

“The contact led to shots being fired. Investigators recovered a weapon not belonging to the officers at the scene,” according to the statement.

The subject was transported by ambulance to the hospital by Colorado River Fire Rescue with undisclosed injuries. No officers were injured, according to the statement.

Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein said the bridge will remain closed until the field investigation is complete.

A “critical incident team,” which is made up of local law enforcement agencies within the 9th Judicial District, was contacted, per standard procedure, and will take over the investigation.

“Per policy, both involved officers have been placed on administrative leave and the Rifle Police Department will perform an administrative review,” Klein said.

Traffic headed into Rifle and northbound on Highway 13 was being routed to the West Rifle exit until the investigation is complete.

A Garfield County emergency alert was first sent at 7:57 p.m. noting the bridge closure just north of the main I-70 exit at Rifle.

