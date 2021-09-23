Two minors transported to hospital in three-car crash on Highway 82 westbound near Aspen Glen
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Two minors, including a 17-year-old girl, were sent to the hospital following a three-car collision on westbound Colorado Highway 82 around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
Photos from the scene show a pickup truck and sedan spun 180 degrees off the right shoulder and an SUV with a smashed front.
Westbound 82 was closed for a short period, with traffic diverted to the frontage road. One lane was opened by 8:35 a.m. with tow trucks on scene in the most recent available information. No timetable was given for full opening.
The 17-year-old was the driver of the vehicle believed to be at fault, Colorado State Patrol Public Information Officer Gary Cutler said.
Information about the other transported minor was not yet available.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation and citations have not yet been issued.
