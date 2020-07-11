Two injured after helicopter crashes near Rifle while inspecting power lines

Emergency crews are on scene Saturday morning of a helicopter crash on the south end of Rifle that sent the two occupants to the hospital and touched off a small brush fire.

According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release, the crash happened about 7 a.m. Saturday. The two-person helicopter was performing aerial inspections of power lines for Xcel Energy in the area.

The crash occurred near the Rifle city limits along Airport Road, south of Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mountain College campus.

The two occupants were transported to Grand River Hospital for treatment, and Colorado River Fire Rescue responded with a brush fire crew and were able to contain the resulting fire after the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

