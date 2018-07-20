UPDATE: Two teens dead after single-car accident near Redstone, 14-year-old airlifted to Denver

Two teenagers died Friday after a single-car accident near Redstone just before noon that closed Highway 133 in both directions, officials said.

The third person in the car — a 14-year-old boy — was initially transported to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs with serious injuries then later flown to Children's Hospital in Denver, said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol. He did not have an update on his condition.

The 17-year-old driver as well as a 19-year-old front-seat passenger died at the scene, Cutler said.

The 19-year-old was from Longmont, though information about the other two victims was not available Friday evening, Cutler said.

State patrol received a call at 11:58 a.m. reporting the crash, which occurred about 20 yards south of the south Redstone entrance, according to Cutler and Alex Burchetta of the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

The car traveled 100 feet off the roadway, Cutler said, though no other details about the crash were available.

Recommended Stories For You

A firefighter from Texas was in the area and was able to get the driver out of the car using a metal saw that was in the firefighter's vehicle and performed CPR but was not able to save the teen, according to

Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers.

Ayers said Friday evening it did not appear the victims were wearing seat belts, and the vehicle, which was a small two-car, had bald tires.

Ayers said they were in the process of reaching family members and the victims' names likely would be released Saturday.

Highway 133 was initially closed in both directions. Crews later opened the southbound lane and were routing northbound traffic through the nearby campground while waiting for a tow truck to recover the crashed vehicle, Cutler said.