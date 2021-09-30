Two days of The Grawlix at Willits
Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Overdahl and Ben Roy take TACAW
All three members of the popular Denver-based comedy trio The Grawlix have headlined the Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) in its early, selling out pre-pandemic days when the nonprofit ran The Temporary.
This weekend all of them — Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl — will play the midvalley venue together.
The Grawlix will perform Saturday night (8 p.m.; tickets $40-$50) and will host a live podcast taping of their “The Grawlix Saves the World” on Sunday (4 p.m.; free with RSVP).
Running since March 2020, each episode of the show presents a challenge for the trio to overcome, in the hope that they will emerge as better people. The group has faced challenges like taking a break from social media, trying online dating, taking a jiu jitsu class and, in last week’s live episode, wrote letters to their adolescent selves.
Along with being Denver’s best known stand-ups, the trio created and starred in the schoolteacher comedy series “Those Who Can’t,” which ran for three seasons and is now available for streaming on HBO Max.
The two-day booking marks the first stand-up performances at the permanent TACAW, located at 400 Robinson St. in Willits.
Proof of vaccination is required for entry. Tickets and more info at tacaw.org.
