Two Colorado state senators face new claims of sexual harassment

State Sens. Randy Baumgardner and Jack Tate are facing sexual harassment allegations, radio station KUNC reported Thursday night.

Megan Creeden told KUNC she had uncomfortable encounters with Baumgardner during the 2016 General Assembly, when she was a 25-year-old intern. She said Baumgardner, a Republican, often pressured her to drink with him in his office and she didn't want to be with him in his office alone because she didn't know him.

Sophia Laster, a legislative aide for Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a Commerce City Democrat, told KUNC an intern said Sen. Jack Tate, a Republican, had acted inappropriately.

The former intern, who was 18 at the time, spoke to KUNC on the condition of anonymity. She claims Tate was repeatedly inappropriate with her over a period of two and a half months last year. Tate allegedly leered at her, nudged her and made comments about her clothes.

In a statement issued Thursday night, state Senate President Kevin Grantham encouraged anyone who feels they have faced harassment or inappropriate behavior at the General Assembly to file a formal complaint.

