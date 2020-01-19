Tweet All About It: Yay for the powder day

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“It’s snowing and it’s FriYAY, doesn’t get much better than this in a little place called #Aspen. Happy #weekend everyone!” — @AspenSnowmass

“We’re here in #Aspen this week … to show that the UK is an open, inclusive, and welcoming destination for all!” — @erinjkuhn

“What a beautiful time @leahshafer1 & I are having here in #Aspen Colorado supporting Aspen Gay Ski Week! I’ll be a judge for the downhill ski competition “drag show”… dress warm. This event is about community & support!” — @CaptSandyYawn

“for pete’s sake, #aspen, take care of your pigs!” — @leanansidh3

“.#Aspen: you have a special place in my heart. Thanks for another fantastic weekend!” — @kristin_hurd

“The insanity called the #XGames is coming.. #NuffSaid.. #Aspen” — @16thStMALL

“Nobody told Aspen that Christmas is over. #aspen” — @RichardSpeerPDX

