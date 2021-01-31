Tweet All About It: X Games: Where snow and athletes fly





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“It always snows in #Aspen during #xgames week.” – @HoboHealth

“The #aspen airport is one of my favorites to fly in and out of… what a unique view from Buttermilk. #pilotlife #snowboarding #aviation” – @xplanejunkies

“GRACIAS @XGames Glad to see the reporters wearing masks during interviews and reporting outside!!!!! Love the example being set Face throwing a kiss #xgamesaspen #Aspen #COVID #WearAMask #SafetyFirst #leadership #pandemic #Jeep #pacifico #MonsterEnergy #wendys #Corona” – @LuzSWallace

“Good luck to all of the athletes at this year’s #XGames #Aspen 2021. Give it all you’ve got (but stay safe), we’re cheering for you!” – @XMagazine5

“So. Stoked. @XGames #Aspen” – @alexjjlarsen

“These @XGames superpipe crashes from @CassieSharpe and @guskenworthy are scary! Hope they’re ok Folded hands Should we go down to 18 or 20 foot pipes? #xgames #superpipe #aspen” – @EmirMuhech

“that’s a lot of second homes in #Aspen” – @dtown500

“2021 is a new chapter for us all! Words cannot express how excited i am for us to be opening #catchsteak in one of our favorite places on earth.. Where the beer flows like wine!!! #ASPEN here we come @catch” – @markbirnbaumEMM

