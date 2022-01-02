Tweet All About It: Winter’s challenges come to #aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“The Chainsm*kers should do a C*vid on Tour tee bc… #aspen” – @courtyforrest
“Do people ski/snowboard in aspen or just take selfie’s ??? Kids today are (clowns) #Aspen #ski #snowboard“ – @mooner_nft
“Snow much fun at Snow Polo in #Aspen!” – @DureeRoss
“If you are looking for a handy way to decide who to block on here, may I direct you to the #Aspen hashtag….” @fee_bee_63
“#Aspen received a season of skiing for #Christmas.” – @JonathonJFelix
“Winter Storm has us Stuck on a mountain in #Aspen…in a 10 million dollar home…with a full bar…surrounded by my favorite celebrities. Happy Face Loading….” – @BLACKCARD_KENNY
“Getting out of ASE will be an adventure for many or it will be more nights in a $600+/night hotel room in Basalt if they are available. Thankfully my Delta flight to LAX is on time #Aspen” – salukiconvert
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
