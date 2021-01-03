Tweet All About It: Winter trips and Aspen prices

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“#Aspen canceled NYE fireworks. We are gonna social distance every 20 feet between skiers tonight & ski down with our head lamps around 11:00 pm make a bon fire. Mask required” – @didigruenwald

“It’s pretty gross seeing politicians and celebrities traveling during the height of covid19 while marginalized people wait on them for what I will guess is near minimum wage. #aspen #stbarts #mexico” – @TynaMcNair

“Ski trip in the making Zany faceCold face #Aspen” – @_hes_an_artist

“Noir et Blanc. Hoping for snow in Dallas as I reflect back on my trip to Aspen last week. #aspen #snow #moncler #black #white #trees” – @chucksteelman

“Enviro nuts sabotage pipelines, leave #Aspen residents freezing; a little lesson on value of fossil fuels” – @lizpeek

“whew, pricy Chicken sandwiches,, must be #Aspen” – @Forzausa

“I’m in #Aspen #Colorado right now. Good to see many businesses here doubling down on #COVID19 measures on news of this new case.” – @dan_murphy

