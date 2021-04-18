Tweet All About It: Winter season winds down
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Had one of the best days of the season today at @AspenSnowmass Can’t believe it took me so long to get out here! #Aspen #Snowmass #COwx #Colorafo” – @AndySteinWx
“Slow down and breath. #Aspen” – @diegondres
“RIP Zoot. #zoot #dogs #aspen #colorado #skiing” – @AspenSpin
“Thank you @MSN for describing @thelittlenell as “the most sought-after hotel in all of Colorado,” in this recent round-up of America’s most unique hotels near you. Suite by @ChampalimaudNYC @shawnocphoto #msn #aspen” – @TheLittleNell
“Closed out the ski season in one of my fav places. Now ready for another productive week! Raising hands #Aspen #Colorado” – @margo_hdb
“Sun rising over Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk Mountain. These mountains may have closed but we’re already dreaming about our next season turns. @tamarasusaphoto” – @AspenCO
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
