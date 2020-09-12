Tweet All About It: Winter on the horizon

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Stopped in @AspenCO this week for two nights (at @LimelightHotels) and happened to be there for the first snow of the year! Felt amazing after a lot of 100 degree days recently. Some before and after shots… #travel #aspen #Colorado” — @TravelBabbo

“I took this picture of a stream outside of Aspen, CO a few days before our recent snow storm. It was warm and relaxing, but I do bet it’s beautiful now too with the recent snow. #Colorado #Aspen #stream” — @sthompsonauthor

“Ski season is in the air #aspen” — @jgriffin1222

“Why do we keep visiting Aspen year after year? What started long before we had children has now turned into a place we love visiting as a family.” — @BoardintheWorld

“We’re just waiting for that first gondy ride… #Aspen #FREESKIERFEST #danceparty” — @FREESKIER

“Growing up in the Colorado mountains I saw some pretty crazy weather, but nothing like 100+ one day and a winter storm warning the next. #Colorado #Aspen” — @elhughes01

“Winter is coming. #Aspen” — @K2Kav

