Tweet All About It: When in Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
• “nothing makes me feel more like a peasant than driving around Aspen, CO” — @BaileyOlvera
• “i don’t know who needs to hear this, but in aspen colorado, you can have a maximum income of $104,000 and still receive government subsidized housing.” — @WhoNeeds2HearIt
• “Oh cool Morning Joe is on. They’ll talk about how the alien ships in Brazil and societal collapse is just a sympton of that one time Trump tweeted about their ski vacation in Aspen.” — @CoryYou2
• “I’d love to go to the food and wine festival. Ive only ever been in the fall. Aspen in the fall should be on everyone’s bucket list. It’s hard to describe the feeling of standing in a valley and being surrounded in bright yellow. Otherworldly.” — @ChilibombT
• “Welcome to modern day democratic party. People who want to lead your lives and make your choices for you. So they can retire wealthy to their estates in Hamptons, San Fran, Aspen, Tahoe, Miami, Southern CA, and abroad. Dumb-ass citizens are DEMs meal ticket to prosperity. MAGA” — @sdabbott1121
• “As a kid I used to think Aspen was in some foreign country, shit is in Colorado!” — @TopFlight_DB
