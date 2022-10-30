Tweet all about it: “What a Winter Wonderland”

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them (usually) on Sunday.

1.)

Just another spectacular day in the Roaring Fork Valley. You probably think of Aspen when you hear about this place, but it's still home to many quiet spots and gems if you know where to look.#colorado #travel #aspen #mountains #hiking #camping #outdoors #vista pic.twitter.com/1lAMSwFaDe — The Next Summit: A Mountain Blog by Alex Derr 🇺🇦 (@TheNextSummitA1) October 24, 2022

2.)

Maroon Lake at Rocky Mountains near Aspen, Colorado 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/J7E3HOrJMk — Tina Koskima 🇫🇮🕊️🇺🇦 (@LoveSongs4Peace) October 23, 2022

3.)





What a winter wonderland. This dear deer sat for hours on the lawn just quietly meditating. #Aspen #Snow pic.twitter.com/Xnrc2NrYfM — Sheilah (@Shebiegirl) October 28, 2022

