Tweet All About It: Unplugging in the offseason

“I’ve waited my “entire” life to go to #Aspen #Colorado. I’m going to get a lot of backlash for this but I’m going to say it. My God! Was I disappointed. I got a good picture of the high school football field” — @TracyCampanell

“When you need to recharge it’s best to totally #unplug Nothing like being in #aspen” — @MichRxConsult

“Adventures come in all kinds of places. Right now I’m dreaming of the beautiful Aspens. #Aspen” — @BrendanScott17

“#MaroonBells in #Aspen, #colorado is one of the most beautiful places in the #USA and the world!” — @GuySoulful

“When you visit @AspenCO and the stars *literally* align #aspen” — @chrismavricos

“Wishing we were back on the mountain top jamming to @weezer @JazzAspen @AspenCO @AspenSnowmass” — @fromtheroadimon

“@AspenCO I’ve never been but I’m thinking it’s time to give you a try!” — @TimoAcosta

