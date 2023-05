Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least, those that are printable) about Aspen and display them (usually) on Sunday.

The Aspen Times is available on Twitter, as well. Simply type in “TheAspenTimes” on Twitter (No spaces, please), and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.

1.)

Tree geek? Me too. This Highland aspen gladdens the heart. Planted five years, it’s now nigh 3m tall. Not many #aspen left in our region: v palatable to animals they’ve almost been eaten out. But they’re excellent for insects etc, so we need more. And (see above) they grow fast! pic.twitter.com/DqM682u3HZ — H&I Voices: Hugh Raven (@HI_Voices) May 23, 2023

2.)

Hop on the Silver Queen Gondola this weekend as summer operations begin on Ajax ☀️



The snow is melting and Pandora’s construction is well underway, so we won’t be skiing this Memorial Day weekend. Instead, dust off your hiking boots and meet us at 11,212 feet to kick off summer! pic.twitter.com/sHEjLWiyRj — Aspen Snowmass (@AspenSnowmass) May 23, 2023

3.)

4.)

The Lower Mississippi River Foundation helps local youth learn about the river​​ through outdoor recreation programming.



This is a best practice for outdoor recreation in small communities. 🌊🚣‍♂️



Learn more: https://t.co/VuZW7g5R94 #Aspen @RuralAssembly @AspenInstitute pic.twitter.com/Kt0HjZLxJJ — Rural Studies Institute (@RuralStudiesIn) May 22, 2023

5.)