Tweet All About It: “Today has the feel of a quiet offseason day. Finally!”
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday.
The Aspen Times is available on Twitter, as well. Simply type in “TheAspenTimes on Twitter” (no spaces, please), and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
1.)
2.)
3.)
4.)
News
Tweet All About It: “Today has the feel of a quiet offseason day. Finally!”
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday.