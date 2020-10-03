Tweet All About It: The talk of the town
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“#ICYMI The @SteadmanClinic, in coordination with Orthopedic Care Partners, has formally partnered with Aspen Valley Hospital to deliver a full complement of world-class orthopaedic care services for the #Aspen community.” — @SteadmanClinic
“Kyle enjoys working for #Aspen. Kyle and his teammates at the Parks and Open Space Dept. assist with the irrigation at Rio Grande Park. Under Stage 2 Water Shortage conditions, the City has reduced its water usage. Thanks for helping to keep Aspen beautiful while saving water.” — @cityofaspen
“Another day. Another commute to work. #snowmass #aspen #travelPT #travelOT #travelSLP #travelRN” — @HoboHealth
“Fall is a great time to try a new #Aspen hiking trail! Do you have a favorite?” — @itripnet
“#aspen vibes” — @chucksters
“Next to #Florida most #privatejet flyers will take to #mountain #destinations like #Aspen #JacksonHole #Telluride #Denver” — @AdamPrivateJETS
“Falling for these fall views. #aspen #colorado #getaway” — @HotelAspen110
“So much to love #fall in #aspen” — @allthewaymaymay
“Can’t wait until it starts snowing again. #Aspen here we come! :)” — @TheOnlyJSmoove
“.#Colorado outperformed the rest of the country in the third annual @usnews World Report healthy community study. Pitkin County, where #Aspen is located, is now re-named #Fitkin County. The fittest?#LosAlamos , #NewMexico #health #fitness #healthylifestyle @AspenCO” — @roving81611
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
