Tweet All About It: The sounds and sights of Aspen

“Chairlift trivia: which gondola-avoiding sequence gets you skiing quicker? Little Nell to Bell Chair OR Little Nell to 1A to Ruthie’s? #Aspen #skiing #trivia” – @AspenLodging

“#Aspen & #Vail were breathtaking literally… Beautiful #Colorado #Mountains” – @losferrari

“Let’s get this vaccine into some arms!! #aspen #vaccinessavelivess #thebeginningoftheend @ Aspen, Colorado” – @cr_outside

“Wow, the #ResignBoebert campaign has made it to Boston. I think people should boycott #aspen then she’ll resign.” – @obrienonfaxon

““Growing up in a town that had #Saab police cars had its advantages. Such as their distinctive engine sound which could be heard from blocks away as they approached in the dark. Having an ear for them kept me out of all sorts of trouble as a kid.” #Aspen“ – @nteatsorth

“I’m ready for the slopes #Transqueen #aspen #ski #lgbt #winteriscoming” – @Peppermint247

“Picture perfect bluebird day. #Aspen. #JohnDenver was on to something.” – @phmackenzie

“I’m with Dav. a more pedestrian friendly #aspen is a better Aspen.” – @AspenSpin

