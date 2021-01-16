Tweet All About It: The sounds and sights of Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Chairlift trivia: which gondola-avoiding sequence gets you skiing quicker? Little Nell to Bell Chair OR Little Nell to 1A to Ruthie’s? #Aspen #skiing #trivia” – @AspenLodging
“#Aspen & #Vail were breathtaking literally… Beautiful #Colorado #Mountains” – @losferrari
“Let’s get this vaccine into some arms!! #aspen #vaccinessavelivess #thebeginningoftheend @ Aspen, Colorado” – @cr_outside
“Wow, the #ResignBoebert campaign has made it to Boston. I think people should boycott #aspen then she’ll resign.” – @obrienonfaxon
““Growing up in a town that had #Saab police cars had its advantages. Such as their distinctive engine sound which could be heard from blocks away as they approached in the dark. Having an ear for them kept me out of all sorts of trouble as a kid.” #Aspen“ – @nteatsorth
“I’m ready for the slopes #Transqueen #aspen #ski #lgbt #winteriscoming” – @Peppermint247
“Picture perfect bluebird day. #Aspen. #JohnDenver was on to something.” – @phmackenzie
“I’m with Dav. a more pedestrian friendly #aspen is a better Aspen.” – @AspenSpin
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
