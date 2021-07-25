Tweet All About It: The place to be, any time of day
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“We are exactly where we need to be #be #aspencolorado #aspen #thesundeckaspen @ The Sundeck at Aspen Mountain“ – @fontesisabelle
“Anyone else get stranded in #Aspen #Colorado?” – @hlm8569
“What a privilege it was to work with the (small but mighty) leadership team for the Aspen School District today. Lots of interesting possibilities there! @asd .aspenschooldistrict #aspen #edcolo @ Aspen, Colorado” – @mcleod
“Out here disconnected from the world for a few hours. #aspen #maroonbells” – @SoCalPhillie
“Mauled by a biker on Rio Grand Trail. Wound up w a fractured arm. The cyclist was cool, though: offered to buy me an espresso. #aspen #acra #aspentimes #rapha” – @stubes2006
“Shhh. Found the most marvelous #fishing hole on #marooncreek A turquoise pool in #maroonbellswilderness #maroonbells #aspen #camping #adventure #thegoodlife” – @RWRtravelers
“Summer mornings in Aspen. Simply heavenly. Photo: @shawnocphoto #aspen @TheAspenTimes #sunrise“ – @TheLittleNell
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
