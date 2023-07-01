Tweet All About It: ‘The most amazing part of #aspenideas’

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least, those that are printable) about Aspen and display them (usually) on Sunday.

The Aspen Times is available on Twitter, as well. Simply type in “TheAspenTimes” on Twitter (No spaces, please), and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.

1.)

the most amazing part of #aspenideas



thank you for your knowledge and kindness @blackforager ! pic.twitter.com/bVN7PtNCCW — christopher e. williams (any pronouns) (@thecewilliams) June 29, 2023

2.)

Spending a few days in Aspen, Colorado. pic.twitter.com/rFg0KDcOJB — oliver merino (@olivermerino4) June 27, 2023

3.)

4.)

5.)