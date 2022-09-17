Tweet all about it: the jury is in; we want fall foliage

Tweet all about it is back. Each week, we will be picking out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

Summer is coming to a close, but fall in the mountains is the best. Cool weather, beautiful leaves, and the countdown to ski season is on! #aspen #aspensnowmass #liveinaspen #gosnowmass #fallinthemountains pic.twitter.com/O522kylRPZ — Erik Berg (@ErikBerg_Aspen) September 16, 2022

Fall color around this time last year overlooking Aspen, Colorado. #fall pic.twitter.com/pzIu2ZJvJ5 — Pawnee Storm Chaser (@PawneeStorm) September 15, 2022

This weekend is the 47th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival! An iconic event that you won't want to miss. Looking forward to a little added color in the sky!#aspen #aspensnowmass #snowmassvillage #snowmassballoonfestival #weekend #gosnowmass pic.twitter.com/av8P9HHGPj — Erik Berg (@ErikBerg_Aspen) September 14, 2022

Storm Moves In – it was a clear but cool day for a hike. When the storm rolled in we turned back. By the time we got back to the car, the temp dropped 20° & there were snow flurries. #Autumn #AutumnVibes #Colorado #Aspen #maroonbells #hiking #mountains https://t.co/DhFOBW8qLG pic.twitter.com/zy4lsxH85y — Ｊｏｓｅｐｈ Ｈａｗｋ (@josephhawkphoto) September 12, 2022

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes ” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.