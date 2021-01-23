Tweet All About It: The Games return to Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“We implore all #Aspen locals to get their cars washed, asap. #SnowDance #LetItSnow“ – @AspenLodging
“X Games returns next week to #Aspen for its 20th consecutive year! Nearly 100 of the worlds top winter athletes will take center stage and will compete in biggest snow sport event of the year. Will you be watching?” – @bwildinaspen
“Long road back after #COVIDー19 first day on the hill. My lungs are not quite there yet but everyday is better!! #cantstopwontstop #aspen #iskiedtoday” – @aspenaidan
“Isn’t #Aspen beautiful?” – @MrITINERANT
“Would you rather be riding the waves in beautiful #California weather or hittin’ the slopes in #Aspen” – @AvaylenUSA
“We are having that Snowmass feeling today! (and every day)” – @drsnowmass
“Cheers to our latest Grog dog, Balto! Balto won us over with his beautiful ice blue eyes! Such a good boy!” – @AspenGrogShop
““my truffle fry almost fell in my champagne” #aspen“ – @SamHummel8
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Tweet All About It: The Games return to Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.