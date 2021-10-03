Tweet All About It: The colors of fall
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Have you ever wondered why some aspens turn red in the fall? Check out this article from Ned Rozell of @UAFGI for the answer! #aspen #aspens #aspenleaves #fallcolors #geophysical #geophysicalinstitute #universityofalaskafairbanks #science” – @ACESaspen
“Fall has flung! #Aspen #fallcolors wow!” – @aspenaidan
“Really didn’t want to leave. The most beautiful scenery ever. #aspen” – @shannonTabor10
“This time of year in #colorado is absolutely #beatufil as the trees turn gold & yellow, sometimes a light red and the #river is #calm #aspen #peacefulplace” – @justleon
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Willoughby: Family vehicle loyalty challenged by new choices
It does not seem that in today’s car market family brand loyalty is as prevalent as it was in the 1950s-60s. My family is an example of the previous proclivity. My parents and three pairs…