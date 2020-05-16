Tweet All About It: Sunny weather and fancy food
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Spring of 2009, near end of season working a ski season out in Snowmass Village of #Aspen ~the Brothers Grille in the slopeside Silvertree Hotel… I enjoyed a couple of pleasant talks for a few days w/ @reba as her late lunch server. And #KurtRussell on my LAST day.” — @PurplePowr2020
“Just keep pedaling! We are getting closer to officially welcoming visitors to #Aspen… for now, we are sweating out the details of our new #guest #safety programs. See you soon!” — @AspenLodging
“If @avpbeach doesn’t happen this year, I feel Motherlode in Aspen will be loaded with beach volleyball pros! #beachvolleyball #aspen #letsgo” — @joyjoy_crna
“We’ll miss this year’s #Aspen #fwclassic Here’s this 2020’s class of #BestNewChefs Read how they want the #restaurant restaurant industry to change after #COVID-19 #food #wine” — @roving81611
“Daydreaming of warm, sunny days on the river… #AdventureAwaits #Aspen #Snowmass #BlazingAdventures” — @BlazingAdv
“Hello friends! If you were admitted to Aspen for the 2020 season, I have written a letter to the Aspen CEO asking that all admitted 2020 students be offered admission to the 2021 season, without an audition.” — @lucasancheztimp
“Bring #Aspen to your home by coloring for a cause. Order the #solotogether coloring book + your donation will be matched by Atelier Paula Crown @pahc benefiting @FeedingAmerica — @TheLittleNell
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
