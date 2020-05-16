Tweet All About It: Sunny weather and fancy food

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Spring of 2009, near end of season working a ski season out in Snowmass Village of #Aspen ~the Brothers Grille in the slopeside Silvertree Hotel… I enjoyed a couple of pleasant talks for a few days w/ @reba as her late lunch server. And #KurtRussell on my LAST day.” — @PurplePowr2020

“Just keep pedaling! We are getting closer to officially welcoming visitors to #Aspen… for now, we are sweating out the details of our new #guest #safety programs. See you soon!” — @AspenLodging

“If @avpbeach doesn’t happen this year, I feel Motherlode in Aspen will be loaded with beach volleyball pros! #beachvolleyball #aspen #letsgo” — @joyjoy_crna

“We’ll miss this year’s #Aspen #fwclassic Here’s this 2020’s class of #BestNewChefs Read how they want the #restaurant restaurant industry to change after #COVID-19 #food #wine” — @roving81611

“Daydreaming of warm, sunny days on the river… #AdventureAwaits #Aspen #Snowmass #BlazingAdventures” — @BlazingAdv

“Hello friends! If you were admitted to Aspen for the 2020 season, I have written a letter to the Aspen CEO asking that all admitted 2020 students be offered admission to the 2021 season, without an audition.” — @lucasancheztimp

“Bring #Aspen to your home by coloring for a cause. Order the #solotogether coloring book + your donation will be matched by Atelier Paula Crown @pahc benefiting @FeedingAmerica — @TheLittleNell

