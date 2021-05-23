Tweet All About It: Sunny sights, terrific trails in Aspen





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Coming soon: #White Cube off-site project in #Aspen #Colorado For three months, starting 8 June 2021, White Cube will be based in a historic 19th-century building in the heart of Aspen.” – @_WhiteCube

“The new #Aspen. Picking up cigarette butts on the Children’s Storyboard path through the woods close to town. Excited to welcome so many newcomers to our special town! but please dont throw trash! #shameonyou #hikes #trash #thenewaspen” – @aspenbeat

“With the FOOD & WINE Classic moved to September, will there be a kick-off to summer in #Aspen? We are excited to see if it’s a slow build or a sudden start to the season!” – @AspenLodging

“#Sunnyside Trail is presenting with the first sightings of gorgeous and colorful #Colorado #wildflowers Get out and enjoy the woods! #hike #Aspen” – @Shebiegirl

“First trips of the season are underway and the stoke level is high!! #AdventureAwaits #BlazingAdventures #Aspen #Snowmass” – @BlazingAdv

“Paid a visit to my favorite spot in CO to celebrate the end of classes! #Maroonbells #Aspen” – @RaechelTWhite

