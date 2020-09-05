Tweet All About It: Summer skies, snowy peaks

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“My latest #adventure in the #AmericanWest! How majestic our country is! My husband + I finally felt it was safe to meet my new granddaughter in #Aspen!” — @pamflavors

“A flawless late summer day in #Aspen @ 81° with crystal blue skies, getting to enjoy The Monarch Steakhouse’s take on a smoked Old Fashioned: Burning Man, with High West Campfire bourbon and cherrywood smoke. I know how what a good one tastes like, and…yum!” — @ScottSweetow

“Think there’s nothing to do in #Aspen due to COVID? Think again! From mountain biking to champagne sabering, one recent vacationer shares her favorite moments and the precautions Aspen #tourism has taken to keep visitors safe.” — @bwildinaspen

“Aspen is filled with tons of uber-expensive restaurants but we stick to ski-town standbys. Pulled Pork, pizza, Tex-Mex, etc., and my all-time favorite, barbecue ribs, yum! #travelswithsheila #aspen” — @sheilaatravels

“Fall in #Aspen. Nothing compares. Volume up #RockyMountainHigh #Colorado Also…don’t drive and video in the mountains” — @trainmilehigh

“FYI, If you’re looking for homes, #Aspen has very little inventory left. Hustle up guys! #MorningSquawk” — @onemarymarks

“Well that escalated quickly! Sept 1, 2020: snow on the ground in #Aspen at 11,000 feet.” — @AspenLodging

“Took my view hunting skills to new heights. We rode the Silver Queen Gondola up to this incredible outlook. Summer in Aspen doesn’t mess around.” — @livingbylex

“Growing up in #Colorado I thought the world looked like this, when you go over #independence pass, #Aspen it’s a race course of the thinnest roads. Green beauty beyond the clouds, into the stars. I have been between peaks on the #saddle when a thunderstorm rolled in, closecall” — @Littlelittles17

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.