Tweet All About It: Summer sights and sounds

“Looking back a few summers today…when I had a temporary restaurant in #aspen for the summer. that was quite a summer constantly going back and forth, getting to ride my bike at altitude and meeting some amazing colleagues along the way.” — @mattaccarrino

“Part 1-Today marks my 10th day of training in #aspen, as preparation for the 3 extreme fitness challenges I have slated for 2020. The original goal of this trip was to complete 150 miles of hiking (while carrying at least 50 lbs) and to bring my resting heart to under 44 bpm.” — @SamirBecic

“#FlashbackFriday Since it’s 110° plus here in Phoenix thinking about the time I was in #Aspen for #SnowPolo. Thanks for the invite @melissaganzi” — @gaylebass

“#Aspen #Colorado isn’t messing around…You could face jail time or a fine up to $2,650 fine for going maskless in this beautiful mountain town… #WearYourMask” — @DominicEffect

“The view driving over Independence Pass never seems to get old. #travel #roadtrip #colorado #aspen #rockymountains #nikonphotography” — @mjbauerphoto

“Jazz fan? JAS June Experience is going to have to wait till next year—but this year, from June 26th through June 28th, there will be free live-streamed JAS events. Watch amazing jazz artists, starting each night at 7 p.m. #Aspen #JAS #SocialDistancing” — @CarolDopkin

“for sure.. everyday I scratch my head why im not working from the base of #aspen mountain this am…but theres always tomorrow!” — @punkcap

“Always beautiful in #Aspen #Phenom #Embraer #avgeek #pilotlife” — @jrmcirvin

