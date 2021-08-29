Tweet All About It: Strong reviews around town
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“I guess John Denver wasn’t full of shit, eh? #RockyMountains #Colorado #Aspen #Denver @Colorado” – @througtheropes
“Miss you #Aspen @HotelJerome” – @trainmilehigh
“No big plans — just #Aspen this December and #Cancun, Mexico for spring break.” – @KeltonSorenson7
“On my way back to this beautiful, inspiring but incredibly expensive town. But I love it! @theatreaspenco #aspen #director #soloflights #onepersonplay” – @Hunter_Foster
“Happy place. #Aspen” – @StacyGSG
“Another bone head riding an #ebike without a helmet. People, you have minimal bike skills to begin with – protect your noggin. #Aspen #bikepaths #Tourist” – @visualintent
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Tweet All About It: Strong reviews around town
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.