Tweet All About It: Starting ski season off right
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“#Aspen Mountain opening day was wonderful with better than expected conditions, lots of sunshine, and plenty of fun. Today we are skiing top to bottom! Thank you, @AspenSnowmass snowmaking crews!” — @AspenLodging
“made it to #Aspen just in time for a (mini) POW DAY. #skiing tomorrow. @AspenMeadows @eatAspen @SkieGuide” — @AspenSpin
“Some awesome turns this weekend with some friends, skinned up and got some knee deep pow. #turns #skiing #awsome #Aspen #snow #powder” — @gavin36962946
“Welcome Back to Snowmass! We are officially open for the 2021-22 Winter Season! #destinationsnowmass #snowmass #aspensnowmass #openingday #ski #snowboard #aspen #visitsnowmass #snowmassrentals #snowmasscondos #vacationrentals #destinationxhyatt #hyatt” — @drsnowmass
“#Boycott @laurenboebert’s district – No #Aspen trips, No #PuebloColorado business. #EnoughIsEnough” — @AmiWiener
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
