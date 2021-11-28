Tweet All About It: Starting ski season off right





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“#Aspen Mountain opening day was wonderful with better than expected conditions, lots of sunshine, and plenty of fun. Today we are skiing top to bottom! Thank you, @AspenSnowmass snowmaking crews!” — @AspenLodging

“made it to #Aspen just in time for a (mini) POW DAY. #skiing tomorrow. @AspenMeadows @eatAspen @SkieGuide” — @AspenSpin

“Some awesome turns this weekend with some friends, skinned up and got some knee deep pow. #turns #skiing #awsome #Aspen #snow #powder” — @gavin36962946

“Welcome Back to Snowmass! We are officially open for the 2021-22 Winter Season! #destinationsnowmass #snowmass #aspensnowmass #openingday #ski #snowboard #aspen #visitsnowmass #snowmassrentals #snowmasscondos #vacationrentals #destinationxhyatt #hyatt” — @drsnowmass





“#Boycott @laurenboebert’s district – No #Aspen trips, No #PuebloColorado business. #EnoughIsEnough” — @AmiWiener

