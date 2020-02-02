Tweet All About It: Sounding the horns

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Always a fun trip up to Aspen for the Xgames! ..with a pit stop in Breck of course. #Aspen #Breck” — @arossdaboss1

“Our A team stops for a great photo on the slopes after finishing the #ESPN #XGames #VIPChalet build in #Aspen. This snowy winter event is one of our favorite events of the year, we love the X Games.” — @1540production

“living my best life in #Aspen” — @tylalala

“It was over the top per usual. Thank you @xgames for letting me murder the thirst of the attendees. Another year in a place I love with peeps that I love. #aspen #xgames #liquiddeath #murderyourthirst” — @stixaround

“Listening to Allen #Dershowitz long winded montage of historical contradictions and ridiculous defenses of @POTUS really makes me want to push a crusty old white man into a crosswalk. And I’m in #Aspen –plenty to choose from.” — @elizayoyo

“Congratulations @alexferreiraski The horn at Brunelleschi’s was blaring as my 9 and 7 year old AVSC boys and the entire pizzaria were howling for you. Thank you for making my boys, @avscupdate AVSC, #Aspen, Colorado and @TeamUSA proud!” — @Freidheim

“The #sunset was absolute fire tonight in old #aspen town. Sometimes a great ski day and a banging sunset is what the souls needs.” — @aspenaidan

